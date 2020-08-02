[8/2] DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2”

SATURDAY NIGHTS 1-2AM
@WHOISFREEEZ
Playlist
- Don’t Jealous Me – Tekno, Lord Afrixana, Mr Eazy & Yemi Alade
- Black Parade – Beyoncé
- Prospect (Feat. Lil Baby) – Iann Dior
- Fan Now – Mixxstress
- For The Night (Feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby) – Pop Smoke
- Put In Work (Feat. Chris Brown) – Jacquees
- Do To Me – H.E.R.
- Indecisive (Feat. Lil Dude) – Miss Kaniyah
- Weak – Flo Milli
- Muwop (Feat. Gucci Mane) – Mulatto
- Move Ya Hips (Feat. MadeInTYO & Nicki Minaj) – A$AP Ferg
- Nobody’s Favorite (Feat. Gunplay) – Rick Ross
- Jobs – City Jobs
- Swag – YG
- Both Sides (Feat. Lil Baby) – Gucci Mane
- Toosie Slide – Drake
- Everything – Kenny Iko
- Always n Forever (Feat. Lil Baby) – Mariah The Scientist
- Catch The Sun – Lil Baby
- Lil Top – NBA Youngboy
- Soul Food II – Logic
- Ride Or Die – SNF JT
- Still Wiz – Wiz Khalifa
- Make Me Feel (Feat. Rick Ross & Ari Lennox) – Skip Marley
- End Of The Earth (Feat. Manny Wellz) – Matt McGhee
- Old Streets – 2KBABY
- Yea Yea (Feat. Blueface) – Coyote
- BLUE YELLOW GREEN PINK WHITE – Wale
- Buss It – Erica Banks
