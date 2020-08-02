CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

[8/2] DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2”

SATURDAY NIGHTS 1-2AM

@WHOISFREEEZ
93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

Playlist

  1. Don’t Jealous Me – Tekno, Lord Afrixana, Mr Eazy & Yemi Alade
  2. Black Parade – Beyoncé
  3. Prospect (Feat. Lil Baby) – Iann Dior
  4. Fan Now – Mixxstress
  5. For The Night (Feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby) – Pop Smoke
  6. Put In Work (Feat. Chris Brown) – Jacquees
  7. Do To Me – H.E.R.
  8. Indecisive (Feat. Lil Dude) – Miss Kaniyah
  9. Weak – Flo Milli
  10. Muwop (Feat. Gucci Mane) – Mulatto
  11. Move Ya Hips (Feat. MadeInTYO & Nicki Minaj) – A$AP Ferg
  12. Nobody’s Favorite (Feat. Gunplay) – Rick Ross
  13. Jobs – City Jobs
  14. Swag – YG
  15. Both Sides (Feat. Lil Baby) – Gucci Mane
  16. Toosie Slide – Drake
  17. Everything – Kenny Iko
  18. Always n Forever (Feat. Lil Baby) – Mariah The Scientist
  19. Catch The Sun – Lil Baby
  20. Lil Top – NBA Youngboy
  21. Soul Food II – Logic
  22. Ride Or Die – SNF JT
  23. Still Wiz – Wiz Khalifa
  24. Make Me Feel (Feat. Rick Ross & Ari Lennox) – Skip Marley
  25. End Of The Earth (Feat. Manny Wellz) – Matt McGhee
  26. Old Streets – 2KBABY
  27. Yea Yea (Feat. Blueface) – Coyote
  28. BLUE YELLOW GREEN PINK WHITE – Wale
  29. Buss It – Erica Banks
93.9 wkys , audiomack , DJ Freeez , freeezus season , new before 2 , New Music , saturday midnight mix , sycegame , washington D.C.

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated July 30th)
USA - 2012 Election - Herman Cain at the National Press Club
56 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close