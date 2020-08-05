[New Music] “40 days & 40 nights” by Nate Joel

RAPPER NATE JOEL RELEASES NEW VERSE FOR ‘COOK BOY COOK’ SERIES

Nate Joel, a rising rapper coming out of Maryland, dropped “40 Days & 40 Nights”. The rapper sampled “Smoke with Me” by Children Zeus. “The beats make you feel zenned out like you’re floating,” he explains. In 2018, the rapper partnered up with New York based videographer Steve Muelz to produce unique content in hopes of attracting music lovers everywhere. Moreover, they kicked of the Cook boy Cook series April 2019 with “Heavens Sake”. The verse “Written in the Key of Life” generated over 53.3k on several platforms. Personally, “Time Flies” and “The Last Dance” are my favorite. It might come as a surprise for many to learn that Nate Joel doesn’t count bars! “I’m inspired by what I see going on in the world and the music industry. I’m motivated to get better and say what’s on my mind in a way to be proud of,” says the Maryland native. His flow is spontaneous which is working in this upcoming rapper’s favor. Check out this new heat. You are now entering a vibe!

Written by Chante Goodger

