As we continue on into late summer, the coronavirus continues to run rampid in certain parts of the United States. We’ve all seen the wild conspiracy theories, and how COVID-19 has become a political debate. Each day you hear from talking heads, scientists, doctors, and anyone else who wants to weigh in on the pandemic. Well rapper Desiigner is one person no one wanted to know what they thought about it, but we got his opinion anyway.

Lore’l plays the audio of what the NYC rapper had to say, and then had to go and put him in his place because right now this isn’t a time to throw wild ideas around, especially when you know how impressionable these kids can be. But like Lore’l said, at least there aren’t that many, at least that we know of *insert shrug emoji*.

Take a listen to this mornings Who’s Cappin with Lore’l and tag us on social media with who you think deserves the “award” this Thursday!

Who’s Cappin: Desiigner And His Coronavirus Take No One Asked For [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

