T.I. & Tiny Will Be Grandparents! Zonnique Pullins Expeditiously Expecting Her First Child

T.I. is becoming a grandfather expeditiously! His step-daughter, Zonnique Pullins is expecting her first child with Baltimore rapper, Bandhunta Izzy.

The family appeared on the Fox Soul show The Mix where the King of South was surprised that the 24-year-old was with child. Zonnique explained that she told her mother, Tiny and they had been sharing baby posts in Instagram DMs for a while.

She decided to wear pink hair to drop the hint that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

The mom-to-be tells that her five months so far have been “really easy.”

PEOPLE magazine exclusively shared her pregnancy story explaining what it was like when she first found out, dealing with the rumors, and handling a pregnancy during the pandemic.

“It really sucks being pregnant during the coronavirus,” she says. “At first, I’m like, ‘This is the perfect time like everybody is locked in. I don’t have to worry about going out. So if I want to hide it for however long, I can hide.’”

“But when it comes to going to doctor’s appointments, I go to all of them by myself. I ask every single time, ‘Can I bring my boyfriend?’ And they’re like, ‘No, only you can come,’ ” Pullins said.

At first, the singer shared she was sad when she found out the news but her boyfriend’s excitement and support helped her through it.

Tiny of course expressed her excitement on social media that her firstborn will be having a baby. She captioned her announcement, “I can finally say…My baby is having a baby!! I’m getting more excited by the day!! @zonniquejailee @bandhunta_izzy Congratulations to you both!! I love y’all!”

The daughter of the Atlanta duo blames quarantine on the pregnancy and the extensive bonding with her boyfriend. The Baltimore rapper is a father to two other children before Zonnique and she says he’s great with children. She predicts that she’ll be the more strict parent.

In the future, she says fans can still expect new music.

“As for my exciting news, I would just like for people to not bombard me with anything other than love.”

Congrats to the couple and welcome to grandparent-hood to T.I. and Tiny!

