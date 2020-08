Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B shook the internet earlier this week after they announced they have teamed up for new song dropping this Friday. So, what else can we expect form the “Wap”. According to Hot New Hip Hop, there will be a number of cameo’s in the video including, Kylie Jenner, Rubi Rose and Mulatto.

None of the ladies making a cameo will be rapping on the new track. “Wap” will be Cardi’s first song in nine months.

