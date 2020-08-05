Allen Iverson Changes His Mind About the LeBron James VS. Michael Jordan GOAT Debate

If there’s one sports debate you’re tired of hearing, it’s the one between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Of course, you can argue that it’s a different era, Jordan played for only one team, James only has three rings compared to Michael’s six, or the role super teams play. But at the end of the day, it comes down to influence and how they actually performed when on the court. So, who better to way in on the debate than one of the most prominent NBA players to influence off-the-court fashion for years?

During a recent chat on Instagram live, Fat Joe asked Allen Iverson –who had the pleasure of crossing over His Airness back in 1997– who he thought deserved the title of the greatest to ever step foot on the hardwood.

“As much as I love Michael Jordan, like, dawg, man, LeBron James is the one, dawg. He the one, man,” Iverson said of King James. “That mother f***er is the one, man.

Iverson’s opinion seems to have changed since 2018 when he told CBS Sports that the title of greatest ever belonged to the original owner of that #23 jersey.

“Man….. listen. First of all, I love LeBron. I have nothing but love for LeBron. That’s the best player of his generation, one of the best ever, a great husband, great father, great role model, and it’s even beyond that: What he’s doing with that school in Akron?? It’s a beautiful thing. But y’all. We’re talking about Mike,” Iverson told CBS emphatically. “We’re talking about Mike, O.K.?? We’re talking about Black Jesus himself. And I don’t really have much more to say beyond that. Mike is the GOAT……. Mike is always going to be the GOAT. And please don’t even insult me with any of this ‘stats, AI!’ business, like you have a chance of changing my mind.”

The 45-year-old Hall of Famer is never afraid to show love to the game’s current stars, so it shouldn’t be surprising that during his chat with the Bronx rapper he also gave Brooklyn’s Slim Reaper his kudos too, saying, “Kevin Durant is the one, man, the one.”

