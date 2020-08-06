CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Partnership With Revlon

Hotties get ready because Megan Thee Stallion is bring us even more heat. The “Savage” rapper announced ,Thursday morning on Instagram, she has teamed up with the beauty brand Revlon.

“HOTTIES YOU ARE LOOKING AT REVLON’S NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR. We definitely have some hot things coming soon for all my hotties and I’m so excited for all of y’all to live bold with me #revlonxmeg @revlon.”

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

 

This announcement comes days after Cardi B announced she teamed up with Megan for a new song “WAP” slated to drop on Friday.

Congratulations Megan!

cardi b , Instagram , megan thee stallion , Revlon

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated August 4th)
Peter Thomas RHOA
74 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close