Megan Thee Stallion Announces Partnership With Revlon

Hotties get ready because Megan Thee Stallion is bring us even more heat. The “Savage” rapper announced ,Thursday morning on Instagram, she has teamed up with the beauty brand Revlon.

“HOTTIES YOU ARE LOOKING AT REVLON’S NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR. We definitely have some hot things coming soon for all my hotties and I’m so excited for all of y’all to live bold with me #revlonxmeg @revlon.”

This announcement comes days after Cardi B announced she teamed up with Megan for a new song “WAP” slated to drop on Friday.

Congratulations Megan!

