BAPE Connects With Clarks To Update The Classic Wallabees and Desert Boot

If you were looking to cop a new pair of Clarks, BAPE has you covered with some fresh new styles.

The Japan-founded brand is known for putting its own spin on other brand’s classics, and they did the same with Clark’s Wallabees and Desert Boots. For the Wallabees, BAPE uses its signature camo around the outside while the entire tongue area on one pair is a pastel pink while the others are a soft blue.

“Clarks ORIGINALS has established itself as a street culture brand while melding traditional British craftsmanship and innovative footwear technology. The brand’s signature products, such as the Wallabee boots and Desert boots, remain faithful to their roots while continuing to value their connection to modern fashion and culture,” explained BAPE. “This stance, which can be described as an authentic and original branding, is also common to the branding that “A BATHING APE®” has preserved over the past 27 years. The collaboration between the two brands has resulted in a capsule collection unlike any other. The collection will go down in history as the 70th anniversary of the iconic Clarks Desert boot, which has been an icon since its debut in 1950.”

And to celebrate that huge milestone for the Desert Boot, BAPE kept it consistent with the crepe outsole but made sure the upper had more personality with various BAPE logos debossed all over. They’ll be offered in a muted brown and a wheat colorway.

The offerings will be available on August 8 at A BATHING APE® locations, BAPE.COM WEBSTORE, and Clarks’ official online store.

Get a more detailed look at the four-part collection below.

