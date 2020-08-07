CLOSE
Washington Football Cut Running Back Derrius Guice After Domestic Violence Arrest

Washington Football Team cut running back Derrius Guice after he was arrested on Friday for domestic violence-related charges. The charges range from one count of strangulation (A felony), three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property. Guice turned himself to Loudon County authorities late Friday evening.

The Washington Football Team Released a statement announces the release of Guice

On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice. We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrues. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we gave decided to release Derrius immediately. 

Guice, a 2nd round pick from LSU has had an injury-plagued start to his career. He missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in his first NFL game. Last season Guice tore his meniscus and missed 8 games only to return and suffer another knee injury which forced Washington to shut him down for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

 

