[Music Video] Vibe by Cookiee Kawaii

Viral Club Banger

If anything, the viral sensation Cookiee Kawaii knows how to keep our attention! With the new visuals to her Jersey Club banger, Vibe, attention is sure to resurge! The New Jersey vocalist had addressed rumors to who thought it was too late to release a music video, with critics thinking her moment had came & went, Kawaii simply replied “Good things come to those who wait”. Fortunately, I was able to sit down and virtually converse with the Leo about her viral success and views on the current climate of things. Picking her brain, there’s no doubt in her tactics and wisdom, on to which in return, will carry her to sure global achievements!

