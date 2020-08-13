[Music Video] Vibe (If I Back It Up) (Feat. Tyga) by Cookiee Kawaii

“VIBE” IS ON FIRE!

Cookiee Kawaii is back with the REMIX! Seeing the record evolve over past months, “Vibe” has had plenty of remixes and remakes since the original, but now that the viral record has recruited Tyga for a re-remix of the original version. As I mentioned previously, the New Jersey vocalist had addressed rumors to who thought it was too late to release a music video, with critics thinking her moment had came & went, Kawaii simply replied “Good things come to those who wait”. Ironically, we didn’t have to wait too long for two back-to-back music video releases; Cookiee seems to always have something up under her sleeves. Check out the our interview posted below!

