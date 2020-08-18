Schoolboy Q Gets His Virtual Tiger Woods On In Hilarious Launch Trailer For ‘PGA TOUR 2K21’

If you didn’t know, the folks that bring us NBA 2K every year are now hopping on the golf course. Ahead of the launch of PGA TOUR 2K21, 2K dropped a hilarious new launch trailer featuring Top Dawg’s own Schoolboy Q and more.

In the trailer, we see Groovy Q get his virtual Tiger Woods on alongside WWE Superstar and reality TV personality Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, PGA Tour pro golfer, and the games cover athlete Justin Thomas, and legendary actor Christopher McDonald. In the quick clip, the “Man of The Year” crafter, Miz, and Thomas calmy flex their virtual golfing skills while McDonald hilariously struggles to compete with them.

For those that didn’t know, Schoolboy Q is quite the golfer in real life. Speaking with GQ, he told the publication he picked up the golf clubs back in 2018. Speaking with Golf Digest, the rapper revealed he got into the sport as the result of a bet.

“It was a bet. We were in the studio, and my boy starts talking crazy. He’s a fashion designer who grew up playing with his dad. He says golf’s too hard for me. Bets me 10 grand that I can’t make a birdie in two years. At this point, the only golfers I’d heard of were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Arnold Palmer, and him only because of the drink. In less than 10 rounds, I made a birdie, sank about a 70-foot putt, and it was over.”

PGA TOUR 2K21 arrives on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this Friday (Aug.21) digitally. You can watch the launch trailer below.

Photo: 2K Sports / PGA TOUR 2K21

