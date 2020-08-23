Beat King Talks ‘Then Leave,’ Future Collab With Megan Thee Stallion, Howard Homecoming Chaos + More

Texas legend Beat King AKA Club Godzilla stopped by the Lemonade Stand to chop it up with Texas Queen. Beat King talked about his 10 year career and not really having fame outside of Texas until the release of his song “Then Leave” a Tik Tok sensation and social media craze. The Houston Rapper talked about working on a possible collaboration with The H-Town hottie herself Megan Thee Stallion. Beat King also talked about the Drama that went down during Howard University’s Homecoming performance in 2014! He dished the real Lemonade on what happened! To find out what went down watch the full Interview!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: