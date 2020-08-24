Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams Drop New Song and Music Video Praising Black Entrepreneurs

We’ve been loving all of the Blackity Black music that’s been dropping lately, and Jay Z and Pharrell are the two most recent artists to hop on the bandwagon.

Last week, the duo dropped the song, “Entrepreneur”, which was followed by mix reviews from fans and critics. Many felt that the lyrics inadvertently blamed Black folks for not being rich or entrepreneurs like Jay Z and Pharrell, given the oppression Black people have fought against for years. However, if you didn’t love the song right away, the music video may do the job for you.

Check out the full video below:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: