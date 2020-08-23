SMH: Tory Lanez Reportedly Likes IG Post Justifying Him Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

We may have a pre-emptive Sit Yo Ass Down before we even get to Sit Yo Ass Down.

After Megan Thee Stallion confirmed it was indeed Tory Lanez who shot her on Instagram Live, many people wanted Tory’s head, his career to be canceled and a wide number of things to happen to him. What made plenty of people curious was he continued to remain silent and has since the July 12 shooting. Well, until Saturday (August 22).

Former NFL running back (and Twitter hotep) Larry Johnson made a series of posts on social media on Friday (August 21) effectively virtue signaling and blaming Megan for getting shot.

“Ladies, if you date a man who coined the term “Demon Time,” and you get shot by him during Demon Hours, be accountable for YOUR stupidity #toreylanez,” Johnson wrote.

While many were quick to remind Johnson that he wasn’t the one who should be discussing domestic issues given his own history of abuse, The Shade Room screengrabbed Johnson’s tweet and posted it on Instagram. Among those who liked it? None other than Tory.

Numbers lie, men and women lie — Instagram likes when you can do some easy searching doesn’t.

A few rappers who had previously remained silent began speaking on the issue. Chance The Rapper jumped on Twitter Saturday morning to demand justice for Megan and hoped that there would be a greater resolve to protect Black women.

“I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her,” Chance wrote. “And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.”

In an Instagram Live session, T.I. called the shooting “unacceptable” and “preposterous” and demanded Tory speak out.

“Man, Tory, you need to say somethin’, bruh,” T.I. said. “C’mon, clear this — you need to say something, bruh. You gon’ have to speak to this. I’ll be honest with you, you gotta lot of fans, lot of supporters, lot of people who stood with you, stood next to you, do music with you … you gotta say something, bruh. This sh*t lookin’ bad!”

