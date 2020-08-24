Got Munchies?: Wiz Khalifa Announces Delivery-Only Restaurant Chain “Hotbox”

Few things go together better than weed and good food, right?

Thankfully, our favorite toking rapper, Wiz Khalifa, also knows how important that pairing is once the munchies hit and good eats are needed. Khalifa has teamed up with restaurant curation company Nextbite to open a delivery-only restaurant chain appropriately called HotBox.

The restaurant is set to open October 1 we can’t lie, some of the dishes on the menu sound pretty damn good. And it doesn’t hurt that Wiz had some input on the offerings, included some of his own favorites and soon fans will have some influence over the menu too.

“Delicious menu items include: Blazed Ends – Crispy, savory burnt brisket ends smothered in a smoky sweet BBQ sauce,” part of the menu reads. “Taylor Gang Turkey Burger – a juicy turkey patty topped with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato & onion, topped with creamy mayo and a side of Chip Hits: crispy house-made chips tossed in parmesan and lemon; Mac & Yellow – Huge delicious gooey bowl of mac & cheese goodness with even more cheese on top; and for dessert, the Mile High Dark Chocolate Brownie.

At first, HotBox by Wiz will be available in Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Denver, D.C, Indianapolis, Houston, and New York City. Thankfully there’s no need to download any more apps, because Hotbox will be featured on Uber Eats DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub.

More cities will be added, and if your ‘hood isn’t listed, feel free to vote for new locations here.

