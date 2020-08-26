Diva’s Daily Dirt: T.I Starring In Drama Series Executive Produced By 50 Cent

T.I. is gearing up to star in an all-new drama series currently in development at CBS All Access produced by 50 Cent!

The project is based on the book “Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First ‘Hip-Hop Cop’” by Parker and Matt Diehl. CBS All Access declined to comment. 50 Cent will executive produce under his G Unit Film & Television banner. Harris will also executive produce via Grand Hustle Entertainment. Brian Sher and Tom Sullivan will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios and Lionsgate Television will produce. Keep you posted when we have the potential launch date.

Yandy Smith, Trae Tha Truth & Porsha Williams Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest,

Reports say more than 60 protesters were arrested Tuesday (August 25th), while protesting over the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

Love & Hip Hop’s Yandy Smith was arrested, along with rapper Trae Tha Truth and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

The demonstration and their arrest comes on the last day of BreonnaCon. Both Yandy and Porsha documented the demonstration. Yandy documented the entire thing via IG as well

