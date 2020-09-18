This Week’s Vitamins: “Don’t Let Your Food Get Cold Watching Someone Else’s Plate” + More

Vitamin Of The Day
| 09.18.20
Dismiss

DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

 September 14th – September 18th

Monday, September 14th: “Don’t let your food get cold watching someone else’s plate”

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

 

Tuesday, September 15th: “Your past mistakes are meant to guide you, Not define you”

 

Wednesday, September 16th: “Someone took what you’re complaining about & Won with it”

 

Thursday, September 17th: “Failure turns into Flowers as long as you keep Growing”

 

Friday, September 18th: “Falling back can put you 10 steps ahead” #InRealLife

 

RELATED: Last Week’s Vitamins: “Make sure whoever you got, Got You” + More

Vitamin Of The Day

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Celebrity Connected pre-Oscar gifting suite - Arrivals
69 photos
More From KYSDC
Close