DJ SoupaModel Shares Her Career Journey Plus Details On SYNC CON 2021 And Why You Need To Be There

DJ Soupamodel aka Ade Ariyo has a story we can all relate to and learn from at the same time. With a name like Soupamodel you may think you know Ms. Ariyo but her DJ career is just only part of her many accomplishments.

DJ SoupaModel is Africa’s first-ever female DJ, representing Nigeria to the fullest! Ditching a career in accounting to follow her dreams to travel around the world and spread the power of music, she is one of the biggest reasons why ‘Afrobeats’ is being pumped through American airways. As a producer in her music licensing, music supervision, and publishing company, Music Blvd Group, Ade Aryio has originally-produced music for names like Disney, Showtime, CNN Films, BET Networks, ESPN, and more. She has also produced for artists such as Wale, Beenie Man, Missy Elliott, and recently collaborated with Beyoncé for ‘The Lion King: The Gift’.

After being asked over and over by artists how to get their music in films and TV shows, she decided to share her knowledge by creating the SYNC CON, a music for film and tv conference. 2020 would have been their 5th conference in 2 years but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this event has been moved to 2021.

Watch Angie Ange’s full conversation with DJ SoupaModel to learn more about her career journey plus the details on Sync Con 2021 and why you need to be there!

To learn more about Sync Con and how to register, visit https://synccon.com/

To keep up with Angie Ange and The Morning Hustle, visit https://themorninghustle.com/

