First U.S. Black Owned Hostel Owner, Deidre Mathis talks with Angie Ange in the Morning Show

Deidre Mathis has firmly inserted herself into the hospitality and travel industries with the creation of Wanderstay Hotels, private and shared accommodations catering to millennial travelers. Mathis is the first Black woman to own a hostel in the United States, and she has built a multi-faceted brand that spans over a decade.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Having traveled to over 37 countries on all 7 continents, Mathis fell in love with the instant community and cultural diversity hostels provided. She wanted to bring that same experience stateside, and thus the concept for Wanderstay was born. The first location opened in Houston, TX in 2018. She included many of her travel experiences in her book, “Wanderlust: For the Young, Broke Professional”, which helps people looking to enrich their lives by exploring the world.

In today’s interview with Angie Ange in the Morning, Deidre discusses her journey to opening the hostel, why she chose Houston, the safety of hostels, and more…

Latest…