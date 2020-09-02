A$AP Ferg Dropped From A$AP Mob

The A$AP Mob has gotten smaller. According to founding member, A$AP Illz, rapper A$AP Ferg is out of the mob.

A$AP Illz took to his Instagram stories to shared that Ferg was out of the mob and is a thief.

“Ferg ain’t ASAP NO MORE sorry Guys. That n**** burnt out, songs dumb trash mr anthem can’t get right,” Illz shared on his IG stories.

ASAP Illz goes on to say in another post,” N**** be your mans to try to pick your brain and steal not be loyal and real.”

Ferg has yet to comment on the series of IG post from Illz. Talk about drama

