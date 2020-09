Actress and fellow Black Panther castmate, Letitia Wright is finally speaking on the death of friend Chadwick Boseman.

In the 5 and a half minute long video, posted to social media, Letitia delivers a very touching and emotional tribute to her fallen castmate.Β

Boseman, 43,Β passed after a 4 year battle with colon cancer.

RIP

Also On 93.9 WKYS: