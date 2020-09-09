HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Multiplayer Looks Retroactively Lit

We got our first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s action-packed 80s themed campaign late last month. Now its time to take a peek at the game’s multiplayer.

If you played the multiplayer feature in any of Call of Duty’s latest games, then you basically played them all. Treyarch is looking to enhance that experience with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War being that this newest installment in the fame first-person shooter franchise will take the game into the next generation of console gaming.

Black Ops Cold War aims to build off the connected experienced introduced with Modern Warfare and the free-to-play juggernaut that is Warzone and give players an even better COD multiplayer experience. To help this game’s multiplayer stand out from its predecessors, it will feature a revamped Create-a-Class and Scorestreak system, and much faster gameplay to enhance the battlefield action.

Like the game’s story, the multiplayer will take place in the 80s during the Cold War era and will see players battle out in waters around an armada of ships, the deserts of Angola, and even on the streets of South Beach, Miami, a popular tourist hotspot during that era. Traveling back in time means that all the toys and weapons you are used to using in Modern Warfare are gone and have been replaced with older models of favorites like the M4 (XM4), Ak 47, and M-16. But don’t get it twisted; you will be using the most state of the art the weaponry of that particular time like remote control cars that are packed with explosives to help blow your opponents out hiding spots they are camped in.

Modern Warfare scorestreaks like the AC-130 and drone strikes have been replaced with Cold War-era ones like spy planes, chopper gunners, and napalm strikes.

At launch, players will be able to partake in different game modes on 5 other maps that span across the globe in different unique environments that will affect the action. Here are the breakdowns for each of them:

Armada

Based on Operation Azorian, U.S. and Soviet forces arrive in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean in search of a prototype nuclear submarine. The scale of the Cold War could be tipped in favor of whoever salvages it, whether it be the Soviets reclaiming it or the U.S. intercepting it. Zipline from ship to ship or command gunboats to turn the tide of the fight.

Crossroads

At a pivotal route to Afghanistan deep in Uzbekistan, NATO forces are mobilized to ambush a large Soviet military convoy comprised of mobile ICBM launchers. With the backdrop of a frozen Soviet Wilderness, an MI6 Squadron are ready to combat any Spetsnaz forces in order to secure the top-secret intel held on the convoy, as well as any necessary supplies for future operations. Use tanks to blow up enemy positions or snowmobiles to zip behind the enemy and break their lines.

Miami

Through hired DGI forces, Perseus ambushed and assaulted a prison transport in Miami’s famed South Beach in order to free a trusted ally. Amid the cover of night amongst vibrant art-deco architecture and neon lights, CIA special forces have been dispatched to eliminate remaining DGI forces and identify clues to Perseus’ whereabouts.

Moscow

In the heart of the U.S.S.R, a Spetsnaz squad was sent to a compromised CIA safe house in order to secure the area, capture any remaining CIA operatives, and acquire further intel on NATO’s future plans. Initial reports indicate that the area has gone hot and fighting has spilled out into the streets, prompting a second CIA-JSOC team to arrive at the scene as reinforcements.

Satellite

Deep in the deserts of Angola, Central Africa, a top-secret, American-made reconnaissance satellite known as the KH-9 has been grounded, potentially by Perseus. Hired DGI forces are searching for the sensitive intel it holds, while NATO’s MI6 Squadron have been dispatched to secure the site and eliminate DGI stragglers.

As far as game modes, favorites like Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Search & Destroy, and Domination will make their triumphant return. VIP Escort, Combined Arms, and Fireteam will give players a new way to enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer experience.

Along with the multiplayer reveal, Treyarch and Activision also announced when gamers can take Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer for a spin. Weekend one, PlayStation owners who pre-ordered Black Ops Cold War on PS4 and PS5 get the first crack beginning Thursday, October 8 to Monday, October 12.

Saturday, October 10 to Monday, October 12, the beta is officially open to all PlayStation 4 owners. You need to have a PS Plus subscription in some territories.

Weekend two kicks off Thursday, October 15, and running to Monday, October 19, and allows PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC owners to partake in the crossplay action. The first two days are reserved for those who have pre-ordered or pre-purchased the game on Xbox One/ Xbox Series X, or on PC via Blizzard Battle.net.

PlayStation 4 owners will definitely be getting more time with the beta. You can peep the trailer for the multiplayer below.

—

Photo: Treyarch / Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Multiplayer Looks Retroactively Lit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

