Joe Budden Denies Abusing Woman & Getting Sexually Frisky With Dogs

It’s been an interesting couple of days for one Joe Budden, to say the least. The rapper turned podcaster, and cultural commentator has had to deny a bevy of wild claims.

Joe Budden is doing some serious damage control right now. Budden has been accused by his ex, Tahiry Jose, for being physically abusive during their time together. A leaked recording of a phone conversation between himself and his former fiancée Cyn Santana also hinted at the “Pump It Up” rapper got physical with her as well. On top of that, court documents that also “leaked” revealing Joe allegedly likes to help his dog release sexual tension by masturbating the sexless canine, and Santana, followed by Twitter, was quite disturbed by the practice.

Now, Budden is on defense and hopped on Instagram to deny all of the allegations and flat out denied that he likes to have sex with dogs. While not calling it a conspiracy, Budden also pointed out that all of these things began to conveniently happen after he called out Spotify and iHeart Media.

“I don’t fuck dogs. I’m not here to talk to the people who believe I abused the very women I have taken care of. It’s just not who I am. It’s not who I’ve been. And this comes off two weeks of me exposing some truths about different corporations — Spotify, iHeart. I won’t say that this is a calculated smear campaign because I don’t think it’s that calculated, I just think people are stupid.”

Budden went on to state that he will continue to defend his name until the controversy goes away, further stating:

“And if I gotta come on here and tell y’all that I don’t hit women and I don’t fuck dogs every day, then I will. If I have to come on here and address my past or my assumed past, I will. The people that know, know, and you don’t get where I’m trying to go without some turbulence or without people throwing rocks. I just want me to be taken out of all of this. That’s what I would like. I would like for Joe to be taken out of whatever messy shit went on.”

Again, keep in mind Joe Budden has a very sketchy past when it comes to how he has treated women in his past. Esther Baxter alleged that Budden’s physical abuse led to her having a miscarriage.

Budden also denied those claims during an interview with The Breakfast Club back in 2016, claiming he only “hemmed” her up after she threw his beloved computer into a closet in his home.

We are sure this saga will definitely continue.

—

Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Joe Budden Denies Abusing Woman & Getting Sexually Frisky With Dogs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: