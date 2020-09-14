Colin Kaepernick Calls Out NFL For Blackballing Former Teammate Eric Reid

It’s very apparent Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid will forever and always stand up for each other.

Kaepernick took to Twitter to defend his former teammate Eric Reid, who is currently not on an NFL roster, by calling out the NFL on their propaganda.

On Sunday, Kap took to Twitter, citing a Deadspin article accusing the league of engaging in propaganda in relation to the social justice efforts they have taken this season. Kap backs up his statement by point to the fact that Eric Reid, the first of his teammates to join him in protesting the national anthem, is still not signed to a team for this season despite setting two franchise records last year for the Carolina Panthers.

While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league. https://t.co/KQXTaOCcnU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2020

The Deadspin piece makes the case that at least three NFL teams should sign Reid as he would be an improvement on their current situation. Because of this, Kap, and likely subsequently, more people will start to notice the reason Reid might not be on a team is similar to the reason Kaepernick has not been on a team since the 2016 season.

To make Reid’s case even stronger, he was ranked by ESPN as one of the top free agents as recently as March.

As for Kaepernick, there does not appear to be any interest at all. At the beginning of the social unrest, some teams reached out and showed what many believe to be “fake” interest. Madden 21 also made an announcement that they would be adding Colin Kaepernick to their Madden rosters for the first time since Madden 18.

Towards the end of August, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made an appearance on former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho’s video series, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” where he recounted how apologetic he was for the Kap situation.

“These are not people who are unpatriotic. They’re not disloyal. They’re not against our military,” Goodell said. “In fact, many of those guys were in the military, and they’re a military family. And what they were trying to do is exercise their right to bring attention to something that needs to get fixed. And that misrepresentation of who they were and what they were doing was the thing that really gnawed at me.”

