Supreme Finally Reveals Collaboration With Yohji Yamamoto (And It’s Dropping Very Soon)

Still looking for some dope pieces to round out your Fall and Winter wardrobe?
As expected, Supreme has you covered with its latest collaboration with famous Tokyo-based Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto. The collection will make sure you’re extra cozy, which includes a leather work jacket, down jacket, parka, wool suit, sweaters, hoodies, and crewnecks.
Yamamoto wanted to neglect what a lot of the fashion world is doing now when it comes to hyper-femininity and tight-fitting clothing and instead opted for a paired style of “masterful draping and androgynous.”
The uncompromising quality of his mostly black utilitarian clothing is built to last and look even better– and that includes a set of leather jackets with graphics across the back. The collection also includes t-shirts and jackets even feature original artwork from artists Chito, Peter Saville, and Yuuka Asakura.
“His protective, loose and exaggerated shapes – rendered in all-black, and with durable fabrics – disrupted conventional wisdom about the possibilities of modern clothing, and earned him a fiercely dedicated global following. Yohji continues to break barriers between catwalk and street, luxury and sport, tradition and the avant-garde,” says Supreme.
‘Preme rarely drops any tailored clothing, but for anyone looking for an eclectic oversized wool suit featuring drawstring pants, the skate brand is right on time. Yamamato is considered by many to be a master tailor so expect an elite fit. The 76-year-old is based in Toyko but also spends a lot of time in Paris as the head of the famed Y-3 label, where he also lends his avant-garde approach to adidas.
If you’re feeling the latest Supreme drop, prepare to cop on September 17, with a Japan release set for September 19.
Get a more detailed look at the offering below.
Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto Fall/Winter 2020 Collection [Detailed Photos]
