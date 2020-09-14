Usher Hopes To Finally Have A Daughter! [Exclusive Interview]

Usher Wants To Be A Girl Dad!

Radio One Exclusives
| 09.14.20
Dismiss
The Voice - Season 9

Source: NBC / Getty

Atlanta native, Usher Raymond IV will be growing his family very shortly, as he has confirmed he and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, are expecting their first child together. Usher already has two sons, but revealed to Ryan Cameron that he would truly like to have daughters and become a Girl Dad.

Ryan Cameron

Source: Radio One / Ryan Cameron

RELATED: Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up During The Quarantine

Check out the interview below has Usher talks about his wants for daughters and what everyone should expect from his upcoming Las Vegas Residency

RELATED: Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves Chris Brown

Majic App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Usher Hopes To Finally Have A Daughter! [Exclusive Interview]  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 14th)
Celebrity Connected pre-Oscar gifting suite - Arrivals
69 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close