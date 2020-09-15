50 Cent Developing Starz Series That Will Focus On His Highly-Publicized Beef With The Game

50 Cent isn’t in the studio right now banging out hits, but he’s got plenty of television shows coming our way.

The Queens rapper will be revisiting his highly publicized beef with west coast rapper The Game, and this time, he’s going to make sure he gets paid for it. The rapper who has been spending his time as a TV producer lately inked a new deal to develop two new Starz series. One, in particular, will focus on his feud with The Game, the cable network announced on Monday (Sept.14).

The anthology series is titled a Moment in Time: The Massacre and will focus on “true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind the scenes.” The first season of the show will be dedicated to the beef between the two rappers that subsequently led to shenanigans in the streets that put G-Unit up against The Games former manager Jimmy Henchman.

Henchman is now currently serving life in prison for the murder-for-hire plot against a G-Unit affiliate. The show has some big names behind it. Abdul William, who wrote BET’s The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story, Lottery Ticket, and Lifetime’s upcoming Salt-N-Pepa mini-series, penned a Moment In Time. He will also serve as executive producer alongside 50 Cent.

The second show the “In Da Club” rapper is developing for Starz draws inspiration from the life of sports agent and attorney Nicole Lynn. Lynn will serve as executive producer on the series, and it tells the story of a Black female sports agent navigating a male-dominated industry. Tasha Grey, who is already known for the Power spinoff Raising: Kanan and P-Valley, will serve as a producer and will be writing the script.

Now we truly understand why 50 is over G-Unit. He’s in his television bag.

