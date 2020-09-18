CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland Receives Federal Funding To Fight Unemployment Fraud

Hacker attacking internet

Source: ridvan_celik / Getty

Some federal funding is coming to Maryland to help crackdown on unemployment fraud.

Earlier this summer, Gov. Larry Hogan said nearly 95% of suspect fraudulent claims turned out to be fraud. Since then, the Maryland Department of Labor has detected even more out-of-state and in-state fraudulent claims.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Now, the state is getting more than $2 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to fight fraud.

There is also a specific group focused on filling out fake claims, which will help save taxpayers thousands.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland Receives Federal Funding To Fight Unemployment Fraud  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Celebrity Connected pre-Oscar gifting suite - Arrivals
69 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close