CDC Releases Thanksgiving Guidelines

As 21 states report a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevent has released its guidelines for Thanksgiving.

So according to Fox 5 the CDC has divided Thanksgiving activities in to 3 categories including, higher risk, moderate risk and lower risk.

Higher risk activities include, traveling, shopping in crowded stores, parades, large indoor gatherings and fun runs or races.

Moderate risk activities include pumpkin patches and small indoor dinners with family member who do not live in the same house as you.

Finally, lower risk activities include: having dinner with people you already live with, shopping online and watching sports on your couch.

With the new guidelines set by the CDC, how will you and your family celebrate Thanksgiving?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: