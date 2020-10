Dr. Omar K. Danner, MD, Professor of Surgery at Morehouse School of Medicine talks with Walt Kirkland of 100Blackmen.org in-depth about the proper vitamins and steps to improve your health, particularly in the time of COVID 19. Dr. Danner also touches on MIMI-RX, a breakthrough program dedicate to improving the quality of Black Lives through prevention.

