GetUnfiltered: Are Celebrating Birthdays & Weddings Publicly During A Pandemic Selfish? [POLL]

Tomorrow is 10/10/20 and the big day for Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey to become… a wife! Of course, when they originally picked this date no one knew that the world would be in the middle of a pandemic, and like so many people, plans have had to be postponed and/or rearranged. Others have let the show go on but with added safety precautions of course.

Mike Hill and Cynthia are moving forward with their wedding, inviting 250 guests. Wendy Williams sees this decision as selfish during a pandemic. Do you agree with Wendy that celebrating weddings, birthdays, and other events publicly during a pandemic is selfish? Take our poll below…

