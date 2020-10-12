[10/11] DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2”

SATURDAY NIGHTS 1-2AM
@WHOISFREEEZ
Playlist
- Make Em Say (Feat. Mulatto) – NLE Choppa
- RNB (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Young Dolph
- Franchise (Remix) (Feat. Future, Young Thug & M.I.A.) – Travis Scott
- Popstar (Feat. Drake) – DJ Khaled
- Do It (Remix) (Feat. Doja Kat, City Girls & Mulatto) – Chloe x Halle
- Catch The Sun – Lil Baby
- Cinderella Story – A Boogie
- Mood Swings (Feat. Lil TJay) – Pop Smoke
- Outta Time (Feat. Drake) – Bryson Tiller
- Overrated – Blxst
- End Of The Earth (Feat. Manny Wellz) – Matt McGhee
- Back – Jeezy
- Expensive (Feat. Nicki Minaj) – Ty Dolla $ign
- May I – Flo Milli
- Twist & Turn (Feat. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR) – Popcaan
- Like That (Feat. Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign) – Shy Glizzy
- Buss It – Erica Banks
- Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix) (Feat. Blueface) – DDG
- Throat Baby – BRS Kash
- WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B
- On Demand – Amala
- Don’t Stop (Feat. Young Thug) – Megan Thee Stallion
- Cafeteria (Feat. Don Toliver & Gunna) – Chase B
- Bop It (Fea.t Polo G) – Fivio Foreign
