CLOSE
DJ Freeez
HomeDJ Freeez

[10/11] DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2”

SATURDAY NIGHTS 1-2AM

@WHOISFREEEZ
93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

Playlist

  1. Make Em Say (Feat. Mulatto) – NLE Choppa
  2. RNB (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Young Dolph
  3. Franchise (Remix) (Feat. Future, Young Thug & M.I.A.) – Travis Scott
  4. Popstar (Feat. Drake) – DJ Khaled
  5. Do It (Remix) (Feat. Doja Kat, City Girls & Mulatto) – Chloe x Halle
  6. Catch The Sun – Lil Baby
  7. Cinderella Story – A Boogie
  8. Mood Swings (Feat. Lil TJay) – Pop Smoke
  9. Outta Time (Feat. Drake) – Bryson Tiller
  10. Overrated – Blxst
  11. End Of The Earth (Feat. Manny Wellz) – Matt McGhee
  12. Back – Jeezy
  13. Expensive (Feat. Nicki Minaj) – Ty Dolla $ign
  14. May I – Flo Milli
  15. Twist & Turn (Feat. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR) – Popcaan
  16. Like That (Feat. Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign) – Shy Glizzy
  17. Buss It – Erica Banks
  18. Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix) (Feat. Blueface) – DDG
  19. Throat Baby – BRS Kash
  20. WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B
  21. On Demand – Amala
  22. Don’t Stop (Feat. Young Thug) – Megan Thee Stallion
  23. Cafeteria (Feat. Don Toliver & Gunna) – Chase B
  24. Bop It (Fea.t Polo G) – Fivio Foreign
93.9 wkys , audiomack , DJ Freeez , freeezus season , mixcloud , new before 2 , saturday midnight mix , sycegame , turbulence tour

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
R&B Singer Trey Songz Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
Trey Songz
90 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close