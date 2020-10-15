Drake Is Being Sued For $250,000! Who’s Side Of The Story Do You Believe? [POLL]

The Toronto native Drake is being sued for $250,000, for an assault back in 2018.

Bennett Sipes (victim), filed a lawsuit against Drake, Odell Beckham Jr., L.A. nightclub Lady Delilah, and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The lawsuit states that the alleged assault took place on March 24, 2018. Bennett Spies claims this lawsuit is for “past and future pain and suffering, medical bills, lost future earnings, past and future emotional distress and punitive damages”.

Spies claiming he suffered “traumatic brain injury, as well as injuries to his back, neck, and shoulder”. The alleged attack was caught on video and obtained by TMZ. The video shows Drake and Beckham following their crews to the spot in which the attack took place. No security of said night club was in sight when the altercation occurred.

A report secure by TMZ in January of 2019, says that Spies reported Drake giving him a “throat slash” gesture with hands, as he left the VIP section of the night club. Spies also claims that he was physically attacked while attempting to leave the restroom.

According to reports from bystanders, Bennett Spies was the aggressor, as well as provoking the situation, while Drake, Odell, and their party were leaving the club. Drake nor Beckham has made a public announcement about the lawsuit allegations.

