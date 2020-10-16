Jackie Paige Has Five Exercises You Should Be Doing Now For A Bigger Booty

Do you want a bigger booty? If you do I have 5 exercises you should add to your next workout to tone and grow your booty.
Instructions:
1. 5-10 minute warm up.
2. Perform 12-15 reps of reach move. Take a 30 second rest break between each.
3. Repeat 2-4 times.
4. 5-10 minute cool down.
- Donkey Kicks ( Right And Left Legs)
2. Single Leg Bridge( Right And Left Legs)
3. Fire Hydrants ( Right And Left Legs)
4. Weighted Bridge
5. Weighted Squat Hold
To get more of my Midday Workouts, details on my 28-Day Challenge and more, follow me on Instagram at LoveJackePaige or visit my website LoveJackiePaige.Com.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
More From KYSDC