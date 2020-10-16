Jackie Paige Has Five Exercises You Should Be Doing Now For A Bigger Booty

Do you want a bigger booty? If you do I have 5 exercises you should add to your next workout to tone and grow your booty.

Instructions:

1. 5-10 minute warm up.

2. Perform 12-15 reps of reach move. Take a 30 second rest break between each.

3. Repeat 2-4 times.

4. 5-10 minute cool down.

Donkey Kicks ( Right And Left Legs)

2. Single Leg Bridge( Right And Left Legs)

3. Fire Hydrants ( Right And Left Legs)

4. Weighted Bridge

5. Weighted Squat Hold

To get more of my Midday Workouts, details on my 28-Day Challenge and more, follow me on Instagram at LoveJackePaige or visit my website LoveJackiePaige.Com.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: