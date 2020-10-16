CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Jackie Paige Has Five Exercises You Should Be Doing Now For A Bigger Booty

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

Do you want a bigger booty? If you do I have 5 exercises you should add to your next workout to tone and grow your booty.

Instructions:

1. 5-10 minute warm up.

2. Perform 12-15 reps of reach move. Take a 30 second rest break between each.

3. Repeat 2-4 times.

4. 5-10 minute cool down.

 

 

  1. Donkey Kicks ( Right And Left Legs) 

 

2. Single Leg  Bridge( Right And Left Legs) 

 

3. Fire Hydrants ( Right And Left Legs) 

 

4. Weighted Bridge 

 

5. Weighted Squat Hold 

 

To get more of my Midday Workouts, details on my 28-Day Challenge and more, follow me on Instagram at LoveJackePaige or visit my website LoveJackiePaige.Com.

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
R&B Singer Trey Songz Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
Trey Songz
90 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close