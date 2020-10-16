13-Year-Old Gabby Goodwin Made Six Figures With Her Natural Styling Products And Hair Accessories

Gabby Goodwin has successfully made six figures by sixth grade as the CEO of her own hair accessories and natural styling products company, Confidence. At only 13-years-young, Gabby has received a multitude of titles including the 2018 Black Enterprise Teenpreneur of the Year, 2019 SpeakerCon Teen Speaker of the Year, and the youngest recipient of the South Carolina Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2015. Most kids are celebrating the honor roll, but Gabby has bigger first to fry.

Gabby and her mom Rozalynn invented GaBBY Bows, the first and patented double-face, double-snap barrette designed to combat hair slippage and solve the mystery of disappearing hair barrettes when you send your kids to school. The mother-daughter dynamic duo have even launched the Mommy and Me Entrepreneurship Academy in 2018, in which more than 50 Girl Bosses and their mothers from 16 states have enrolled in mentorship and started their own businesses under the Confidence brand.

HelloBeautiful spoke to the young boss babe about the inspiration behind her business, the importance of finding balance between school and work life, and her working relationship with her mother. Check out our conversation below!

What inspired you to start your own business?

Since I was little, I have wanted to do something that inspired people. When I saw the problem of girls losing hair barrettes, the two fit together perfectly. I started nagging my mom about creating a barrette that works when I was five and started the business when I was seven.

How do you balance owning a business, succeeding in school and managing your free time?

Balancing it all is hard, but I use time management skills, have a schedule and know and work on the priorities that are most important. In the midst of all the work I have to do, I still take the time to take breaks and recharge.

What has being a business owner taught you?

Being a business owner has taught me how to grow in my confidence. I was super shy before the business was started. Because I have been able to speak at conferences and talk to people at vendor shows, I have become more courageous.

What has been the most difficult part about owning your business?

The most difficult part about owning my business has been hearing “no” and being rejected for opportunities. I may be young, but I have heard “no” a lot. As I’ve grown in my journey, I have learned that “N.O.” is just an abbreviation for Next Opportunity.

What made you interested in natural hair products and accessories?

My mom and I were frustrated about my barrettes not staying in my hair, and I also wanted to help other girls not lose their barrettes. We created our plant-based girls natural hair care products because we kept hearing from the families we serve that they had challenges with detangling and keeping moisture and styles in their daughters’ hair. I want girls to feel more confident in their natural hair, and I want to remove stress from the hair styling process.

What are your favorite styles to do with your own hair?

My favorite styles are flat twists and two-strand twists that make beautiful twist outs with my hair products.

What is it like working with your mother?

Working with my mom is great. We learn from each other and our bond has definitely grown through this business. We have been able to spend more time together as we travel and grow the business.

What’s next for Confidence?

Be on the lookout for new products in our girls natural hair care product line to make the entire wash day and styling process much easier. I also want to grow the number of Girl Bosses I mentor in our Mommy and Me Entrepreneurship Academy, and I’ll continue to inspire girls all over the world, one barrette and hair product at a time.

