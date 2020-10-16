Ice Cube Banned From CNN After Interview Canceled

CNN has banned ICE CUBE after they cancelled his interview.

So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

The rapper, actor and filmmaker, O’Shea Jackson aka ICE CUBE, took to his twitter (Oct. 15). Stating that his interview with Chris Cuomo was canceled, and how the network had banned him from their platform. Ice Cube claims he doesn’t understand why would they even inquire about an interview, if he was banned.

The N.W.A legend has been criticized publicly about speaking on the Trump administration, although Cube has been open that he went to both parties with “The Platinum Plan”. Since then, Ice Cube had to clear up the rumors of him siding with President Trump. Saying that the “Biden’s camp agreed” to look over his proposal for “The Platinum Plan” after the election.

On August 22nd Ice Cube took to his twitter saying, “What’s in it for us?” “What’s in it for the black community besides the same old thing we’ve been getting from these parties,” Cube asked. “I didn’t hear anybody mention a Contract With Black America, and I don’t know why because it’s one of the most comprehensive reform documents that have come out in a long time that van address the problem”

“The Platinum Plan” for Trumps camp promises to “increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion” and creating 500,000 black-owned businesses and 3 million new jobs for the black community. This plan also touches on, Trump’s immigration and policing policies to protect jobs and communities.

Since made public Ice Cube has not made any other statements on the “The Platinum Plan”.

