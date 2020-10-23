STREAMED: Ty Dolla $ign Drops “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign,” Saweetie Connects With Jhené Aiko For “Back to the Streets” & More

Ty Dolla $ign — Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign is used to lending his vocals to songs by some of the industry’s biggest names. Now, many of them return the favor as the Los Angeles crooner celebrates his robust Rolodex with the release of his newest album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. As the apt album title suggests, the new project includes a bevy of collaborations with high-powered talent.

Singers like Post Malone, Anderson .Paak, Jhené Aiko, 6lack, and FKA Twigs make appearances throughout this offering. Rappers also serve as guests, including Kanye West, KiD CuDi, Quavo, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and Roddy Ricch. Producers Mustard, Skrillex, and Thundercat add to the musical output. Elsewhere, Future, Young Thug, and Gunna also deliver guest spots.

Ty reportedly worked on a bulk of the project prior to the pandemic. However, he continued to tweak the LP as quarantine began and as it’s continued. “I just wanted to get my shit right and have something for all of my listeners,” he told W Magazine during a recent interview. “I wanted to make sure I gave everybody something to vibe with and at the same time, I wanted to love everything that I was saying.”

Listen to the final product below.

Saweetie feat. Jhené Aiko — “Back to the Streets”

Saweetie and Jhené Aiko join forces. Following her “Tap In” success, the Bay Area rapper connects with the L.A. songstress for a California collaboration that takes it “Back to the Streets” with a melodic flair.

Up first, the Icy Girl kicks things off with a verse about expectations and standards. “My ex used to act like he owned me / Ain’t enough just to treat me like a trophy,” she raps on the track. “I had that, passed that, knew I had to trash that / Bounced on his ass, turned that boy into a flashback.”

Taking on a rap flow for her portion of the cut, Aiko follows up with a nod to Kurupt’s verse on Snoop Dogg’s “Ain’t No Fun (If The Homies Can’t Have None).” “Pass it to Saweetie, now you hit it / Through with it, there ain’t really nothing else to do with it,” she raps. “You know I leveled up / I can’t be stuck / I wish you luck through.”

“Back to the Streets” is the latest Saweetie single following “Tap In,” which soared to No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year. The song is currently sitting at No. 46 on the chart. Meanwhile, Jhené is coming off the release of her Chilombo LP, which dropped earlier this year.

Get “Back to the Streets” below.

H.E.R. — “Damage”

H.E.R. is back on the scene and she came to bring “Damage.” The Bay Area singer-songwriter delivers her newest single with production from Cardiak and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman.

“Be careful what you take for granted because with me, know you could do damage,” she sings on the track. “Don’t worry about it, I’m putting pressure / You’ll only cut me if I let ya.”

The soulful new joint features a sample of Janet Jackson’s “Making Love in the Rain.” The Jackson jam has been flipped by a slew of artists in the past, including Queen Latifah, Bone-thugs-n-harmony, and more. This time around, H.E.R. makes it her own.

H.E.R. is slated to perform the single on “Saturday Night Live,” where she will act as the evening’s musical guest this weekend. Adele, who will be hosting the show, said she’s excited for the pairing. “I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest,” she wrote in a statement to fans. “I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs.”

Listen to “Damage” below.

Jack Harlow — “Tyler Herro”

Jack Harlow keeps things poppin’ with a new single. Fresh off the success of “What’s Poppin,” the rising rapper reloads with a new track inspired by Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro.

The young star, who recently appeared in the NBA Finals, is referenced on the track and appears in the music video. “My homeboy Tyler, he play in South Beach,” Harlow raps. “He told me this summer he gon’ fix my jumper.” True to the lyrics, Jack works on his J in the visual.

During the track, Harlow also references Herro’s nickname. “I told Boy Wonder that we might have a thumper / I’ve been trying to pop, now I’m on like Shumpert,” he raps. Herro reportedly earned the nickname Boy Wonder in college. This line also name checks another NBA star: Iman Shumpert.

Elsewhere on the track, Harlow also raps about the criticism he’s received, presumably since earning fame. “The ones that hate me the most look just like me,” he rhymes. “You tell me what that means / Make a slick comment and see what that brings / I’ve seen it go down, we can reenact things.”

Watch the video for “Tyler Herro” featuring Tyler Herro below.

Joyner Lucas — Evolution

Joyner Lucas is out to show his Evolution with the release of his new album. The 13-song project features some familiar faces, including The Game, Ashanti, Rick Ross, and Elijah James.

Evolution is explained on the LP’s title track. “Don’t ever say what you gon’ do unless you’re following through, I’m talking execution,” Lucas raps. “And I don’t know where I’m going but I’m learning as I’m growing, that’s that evolution.”

Joyner spoke about the album in a statement to fans, saying he wants it to be seen as a “classic” LP. “Sorry for the delay, but I wanted to make sure when the ‘classic’ conversation came up, Evolution is part of the discussion. Thank you for your patience,” he explained in a statement.

This marks Joyner’s second album of 2020 following ADHD. The latter album featured Logic, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Timbaland, and Fabolous, among others. Now, he returns with a second serving for the year. Stream Evolution below.

