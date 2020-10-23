In case you didn’t know, hoodie season is upon us. Stance, the brand known for the clutch socks and underwear, has stepped into the fold with their own pullover that will surely be competing for space in your collection of cozy pullovers.

Recently, Stance introduced its Icon Hoodie, which touts that it is handcrafted from “premium ring-spun cotton 3-end fleece.” All that to say that it’s ready for the colder months, and although it’s heavyweight, it’s still soft to the touch. More details that confirm that assertion include a fleece-lined hood as well as a heavy gauge round drawcord, nickel eyelets, and 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs.

So heads know what you’re rocking, the Stance icon logo is draped on the armband. The price of entry is a cool $59.99, making it an affordable piece during these pandemic times.

The Stance Icon Hoodie is available at Stance.com and all its retail stores. Right now, black is the only color, which is cool with us. You may want to cop two in case you have a significant other who tends to co-opt your attire.

Stay Cozy: Stance Introduces Its New Icon Hoodie was originally published on cassiuslife.com

