Rapper Akbar Shares Painful Recovery After Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Whether you believe celebrities and public figures owe it to their fanbase to divulge their personal struggles, rapper and reality TV star Akbar V is always going to give it to you raw and unfiltered. So it’s no surprise, the self-proclaimed queen of the Atlanta, is giving fans and unadulterated look at her recovery after undergoing under the knife and coming out snatched.

Akbar has been on a weight loss journey that began with her undergoing weight loss surgery. Since then, the social media personality has continued to shed pounds until recently when she visited the famous Atlanta plastic surgeon Dr. Curves. And curves he did give her as he removed excess skin from Akbar’s midsection (tummy tuck) leaving her with an hourglass shape. Still curvy, Akbar then shared the image on her social media page taking her fans on her latest journey.

At three days post-op, Akbar revealed she is “sore” as she gets massages by a Smart Shape Body nurse. According to her caption, she’ll also be releasing a full video of her experience on her Youtube page, which we ca’t wait to watch.

Akbar went into more detail about her decision to be transparent about the painful part of her recovery.

“I haven’t pop out, I wanted to be transparent with my fans about my surgery that’s why I’m showing the hard and difficult parts,” he wrote in response to a fan. Another fan asked what position does she sleep in, to which Akbar wrote, “on my stomach my head is cramp up.”

She also noted that she is still “swollen” and in need of a “hug and some painkillers.” As polarizing as Akbar’s decision to share graphic images that might make some uncomfortable, we’re here for her exposing the other side of plastic surgery that doesn’t often get talked about. We see so many women one the wounds have healed but not the recovery process. We’ll be tuning into her Youtube page to watch how much more candid she gets about her decision to get plastic surgery and journey to her dream body.

