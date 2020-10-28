Pop Smoke ft. Quavo “Aim For The Moon,” Chief Keef “Lola Bunny” & More | Daily Visuals

As Hip-Hop continues to mourn the murder of Pop Smoke by bumping his posthumous LP, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, videos for his album cuts remind us that the Brooklyn rapper was bound for a meteoric rise before his life was cut short.

For his latest visuals to “Aim For The Moon,” director Oliver Cannon pays homage to fellow Brooklynite, Notorious B.I.G. by using kids who look like Pop and Quavo to perform their verses a la “Sky’s The Limit.” This joint was hella dope. Rest In Power, King.

Meanwhile in Chicago, Chief Keef takes to the street and hits up a few venues with his crew and burn tons of trees in his clip to “Lola Bunny.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sadboy Loko, Dom Dirtee featuring Lil Fame and Teflon of M.O.P., and more.

POP SMOKE FT. QUAVO – “AIM FOR THE MOON”

CHIEF KEEF – “LOLA BUNNY”

HOLLYHOOD BAY BAY FT. YOUNG DOLPH & TRAPBOY FREDDY – “TRAP”

SADBOY LOKO – “664/187 ATTEMPTED MURDER”

DOM DIRTEE FT. LIL FAME & TEFLON OF M.O.P. – “KILL SWITCH”

SNOOP – “NOTHING NICE”

RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “HEAR THIS”

