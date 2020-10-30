Killer Mike and WooDaRealest Release “Greatness” Off Pharrell’s ‘i am OTHER, Vol. 2’ [Listen]

Today (Oct. 30), WooDaRealest and Killer Mike dropped a collaborative track called “Greatness.” The songs serves as anthem for battling injustice and oppresion, and is right on time considering there’s an election going down this forthcoming Tuesday.

The song is the lead single from Pharrell Willams’ latest compilation album, i am OTHER, Volume 2, being served up jointly by his i am Other collective and streaming service SoundCloud.

The song came together after a chance encounter between up-and-comer WooDaRealest (who reps Atlanta but hails from Meridian, Mississippi) and Killer Mike led to a photo op. “Killer Mike is inspiring when it comes to music and the things he does in the community,” said WoodDaRelest in a statement. “I felt like with the concept and message with ‘Greatness’ there was no other voice I could hear on the record besides Killer Mike.”

Adds Killer Mike, “It’s a special record in turbulent times. That was from a real place, you could tell in the picture and you could tell in the record, you know ‘I just want to make my people proud’ that is such an amazing statement. My whole life is a lead up just to make my grandparents proud.”

Also today (Oct. 30), Killer Mike appeared on anchor Stephanie Ruhle’s show on MSNBC to discuss the launch of his new Black-owned bank. “You can’t have social justice without social equality,” said Mike of starting a digital bank, Greenwood. “And in a capitalistic society, if those who capitalism was built on bear the sins of people who been enslaved here and the people who are being used as cheap labor now, if those people don’t get an active role in capitalism or the opportunity to participate, then what are we left with but a permanent underclass?”

i am OTHER, Volume 2 is due out Decemer 11. Listen to “Greatness” below.

