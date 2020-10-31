Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween

Saweetie has already been crowned the winner of Halloween for her amazing costume depicting all three members of Destiny’s Child.

On Thursday (Oct 29), Saweetie took to Instagram to share a picture of who she chose to be this year for Halloween and fans can’t get enough. Using the caption from the group’s hit single, “Bootylicious”, Saweetie revealed the looks by duplicating the cover iconic cover for the single.

“I don’t think you ready for this jelly! #saweetaween,” Sawettie captioned the pic revealing that she mastered all three iconic looks and played the role of each member duplicating everything from the facial expressions and hair all the way to the curve-hugging outfits.

Kicking things up a notch for fans who thought the jaw-dropping look was achieved by a face imposing app, Saweetie dropped a short video of herself portraying Beyonce, Michelle, and Kelly in scenes from the “Bootylicious” video.

The DC tribute marks the “Tap In” rappers second time this week breaking the internet with her costume choice after she revealed her initial costume was none other than Ru Paul.

“#saweetaween Where mama Ru at ?! ,” Saweetie wrote.

The internet breakage comes one week after the rapper drew criticism for telling women to return their man “to the streets” if he couldn’t afford to buy a Hermès Birkin bag.

As previously reported, during her cameo on her boyfriend Quavo’s Instagram live, Saweetie dropped some relationship nuggets advising women not to settle for men who aren’t “paying bills.”

“If he is not getting you a Birkin if he is not paying for your bills…throw that n***a back to the streets! Okay?!,” Saweetie said as she gave a shoulder hair flip and walked off camera.

Saweetie says if he can’t buy you a Birkin, you don’t need him, sis🗣🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3qTA6svZQ5 — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) October 23, 2020

For clarification, Birkin bags are the most expensive bags globally, ranging from $40,000 to $500,000 for a single bag. Named after actress and singer Jane Birkin, the iconic bag is handcrafted and strictly exclusive, which drives the value of the Birkin year after year.

While the viral clip should have been self-explanatory, it instead caused quite a controversy online sparking thousands of debates over financial status and dating.

Unbothered by the back and forth, Saweetie took to IG to share her thoughts on the debate before deciding to dead the debate altogether.

“While y’all mad at birkin bags mine over here teaching at hogwarts #halloween,” the “Icy” rapper wrote.

Check out Saweetie’s latest single “Back to the Streets” below.

Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween was originally published on hiphopwired.com

