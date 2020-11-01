[11/1] DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2”

SATURDAY NIGHTS 1-2AM
@WHOISFREEEZ
Playlist
- Got It On Me – Pop Smoke
- Don’t Talk Back – Good Girl
- Martin and Gina – Polo G
- Mood Swings (Feat. Lil Tjay) – Pop Smoke
- Make Me Feel (Feat. Rick Ross & Ari Lennox) – Skip Marley
- Need Me – J.I. The Prince
- Blessed More Blessed (Remix) (Feat. Fabolous & Jadakiss) – Buju Banton
- End of the Earth (Feat. Manny Wellz) – Matt McGhee
- Slide (Feat. Gunna) – Coi Leray
- Back to the Streets (Feat. Jhene Aiko) – Saweetie
- Wrong or Right – BLXST
- Stay Down (Feat. 6lack & Young Thug) – Lil Durk
- Like That (Feat. Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign) – Shy Glizzy
- May I – Flo Milli
- Buss It – Erica Banks
- Pardon (Feat. Lil Baby) – T.I.
- Rags2Riches (Feat. Lil Baby) – Rod Wave
- No No No (Feat. A Boogie) – Flipp Dinero
- Hooligan – Baby Keem
- I Remember (Feat. K Camp) – Tate Kobang
- Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix) (Feat. Blueface) – DDG
- Throat Baby (Go Baby) – BRS Kash
- Frozen – Q Da Fool
- For Me (Feat. OMB Bloodbath & KenTheMan) – Chase B
- Whoopty – CJ
