[11/1] DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2”

  1. Got It On Me – Pop Smoke
  2. Don’t Talk Back – Good Girl
  3. Martin and Gina – Polo G
  4. Mood Swings (Feat. Lil Tjay) – Pop Smoke
  5. Make Me Feel (Feat. Rick Ross & Ari Lennox) – Skip Marley
  6. Need Me – J.I. The Prince
  7. Blessed More Blessed (Remix) (Feat. Fabolous & Jadakiss) – Buju Banton
  8. End of the Earth (Feat. Manny Wellz) – Matt McGhee
  9. Slide (Feat. Gunna) – Coi Leray
  10. Back to the Streets (Feat. Jhene Aiko) – Saweetie
  11. Wrong or Right – BLXST
  12. Stay Down (Feat. 6lack & Young Thug) – Lil Durk
  13. Like That (Feat. Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign) – Shy Glizzy
  14. May I – Flo Milli
  15. Buss It – Erica Banks
  16. Pardon (Feat. Lil Baby) – T.I.
  17. Rags2Riches (Feat. Lil Baby) – Rod Wave
  18. No No No (Feat. A Boogie) – Flipp Dinero
  19. Hooligan – Baby Keem
  20. I Remember (Feat. K Camp) – Tate Kobang
  21. Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix) (Feat. Blueface) – DDG
  22. Throat Baby (Go Baby) – BRS Kash
  23. Frozen – Q Da Fool
  24. For Me (Feat. OMB Bloodbath & KenTheMan) – Chase B
  25. Whoopty – CJ
