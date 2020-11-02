CLOSE
Jackie Paige
Breaking: Jeannie Mai Hospitalized And Forced To Leave DWTS

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai will be leaving Dancing With The Stars after being hospitalized.  According to CNN, Mai was hospitalized for a throat condition which affects the lungs.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here,” Mai said in a statement to Good Morning America on Monday. 

“I have pushed myself to new limited physically and mentally, so I am proud of how far we’ve come.”

 

Lets keep Jeannie lifted!!

