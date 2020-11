Why did rapper Travis Scott delete his Instagram over the weekend? Did he deleted his account because of backlash over Batman costume? Is Travis working on new music?

According to Page Six, a source close to him says he deleted his account to focus on his family.

The source went on to add, he is focusing on his family’s well-being and wants to encourage his fans and followers to do the same.

Travis Scott dressed as Batman for halloween 🦇 pic.twitter.com/WqWbgMLwXj — 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) November 1, 2020

Also On 93.9 WKYS: