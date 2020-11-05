Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Sentenced To A Quarter Century

With Tekashi 6ix9ine back to his old pre-snitching ways of dangerously trolling his rap peers and using social media to further his popularity in annoying ways, we’ve almost forgotten that a few people are still set to be sentenced thanks to his dime dropping ways.

One of those people is Anthony “Harv” Ellison who according to TMZ just found out his fate for his alleged role in the kidnapping of Tekashi 6ix9ine in 2018. Yesterday (Nov. 4) while the world awaited to results of the 2020 Presidential elections, a judge in federal court let Ellison know what awaited him for the foreseeable future and sentenced Ellison to 24-years in prison for racketeering, kidnapping, and assault charges. But that’s not all.

In addition to his time behind bars, Ellison was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. His sentence comes more than a full year after his trial — where Tekashi infamously snitched … taking the stand and identifying Ellison as his kidnapper.

The kidnapping was just the tip of the iceberg though — federal prosecutors successfully nailed Ellison, with Tekashi’s help, for various other crimes connected to the Nine Treys.That’s basically 30 years of being under the thumb of authorities. For those unfamiliar with the story, Anthony “Harv” Ellis used to be one of Tekashi’s homies before apparently 6ix9ine stopped paying him for protection. Ultimately that led to “Harv” kidnapping him, pistol whipping him, and having Tekashi’s baby mama cough up all kinds of money and jewelry in exchange for his safety. That led to Tekashi publicly breaking away from the team that once allowed him to brag about how “untouchable” he was and eventually becoming the government’s star witness against his old Nine Trey Bloods crew. What followed was a gang of indictments and convictions courtesy of Tekashi’s cooperations with the feds and “Harv” happens to be the latest casualty of the rap rat’s loose lips. While the label of a “snitch” would’ve be enough to sink the career of any rapper in eras prior, Tekashi continues to “flourish” even though his latest album bricked like a Ben Simmons three-point attempt. Hip-Hop in 2020.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Sentenced To A Quarter Century was originally published on hiphopwired.com

