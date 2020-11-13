CLOSE
This Week’s Vitamins: “Growth Is Growth No Matter How Small” + More

DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

 

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

 November 9th – November 13th

Monday, November 9th: “Never give up, Great things take Time”

 

Tuesday, November 10th: “Growth is Growth No matter how Small” 

 

Wednesday, November 11th: “Once you get away from the Wrong people, The Right things will start to happen”

 

Thursday, November 12th: “Don’t just be Busy, Make sure you’re being Productive”

 

Friday, November 13th: “Comparison is the Theft of Joy”

 

