[11/8] DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2”

SATURDAY NIGHTS 1-2AM
@WHOISFREEEZ
Playlist
- No No No (Feat. A Boogie) – Flipp Dinero
- Hooligan – Baby Keem
- Frozen – Q Da Fool
- Throat Baby (Go Baby) – BRS Kash
- Moonwalking In Calabasas (Remix) (Feat. Blueface) – DDG
- For Me (Feat. OMB Bloodbath & KenTheMan) – Chase B
- WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B
- Molly (Baby Mama) – Foogiano
- Graduation – A1 Flow
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- Don’t Stop (Feat. Young Thug) – Megan Thee Stallion
- Toot That (Feat. Beatking) – Erica Banks
- Thick [Remix] (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – DJ Chose
- Whoopty – CJ
- Baltimore Slang (My Dummy) – O.M.C. Ant
- Wake Up (Feat. Mulatto) – Ty Bri
- Rock Like Dis – Smash Bruvas
- Then Leave – Beatking
- Weak – Flo Milli
- Wicked (Feat. Chaz French, Lightshow, Big Flock) – Bobby Hagens
- Replacements – Adè
- Wolves (Feat. Post Malone) – Big Sean
- Mr. Right Now (Feat. Drake) – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
- Damage – H.E.R.
- Where I Belong (Feat. Mariah Carey) – Busta Rhymes
