Trump Selects A New Secretary of Defense

With time running out for Donald Trump as President of the United States. Trump announced on Twitter, Monday that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Taking his place would be former director of the National Counter-terrorism Center, Christopher Miller “effective immediately”.

With the loss of the presidential election, to former Vice-President, now President-Elect Joe Biden. President Trump has 71 days in office to do what he pleases, without any repercussions. With that being said, Trump has the power to fire, hire, and write executive orders that will make it difficult for the Democratic party and the Biden campaign.

Esper has been a target, since 2019, when he and other administration officials urged President Trump to supply aid to Ukraine. Yet, Trump blocked the request and pressured the country’s President to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and the alleged support Hillary Clinton received from Ukraine in the 2016 Presidential election. The cut depends on when Esper expressed, how he did not agree, with using U.S. troops to police the large scale protest that were happening across the country, during a press briefing back in June.

According to CNN, an administration source reviled that Trump has no respect for Esper. This departure of Mark Esper means that Christopher Miller will see out the end of the Trump administration at the Pentagon.